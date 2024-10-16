Q1 2025 EPS Estimates for Crown Castle Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:CCI)

Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Crown Castle in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for Crown Castle’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Crown Castle’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Get Crown Castle alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.67.

Crown Castle Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.85. Crown Castle has a one year low of $84.72 and a one year high of $120.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 17.98%. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS.

Crown Castle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown Castle news, COO Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 10,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.72, for a total transaction of $1,128,784.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,792,172.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCI. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 13.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in Crown Castle by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 2,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 4.2% during the third quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Crown Castle

(Get Free Report)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.