Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Decreased by Leerink Partnrs

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs cut their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of 10x Genomics in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst P. Souda now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.27). Leerink Partnrs has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 10x Genomics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.32) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for 10x Genomics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.11) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TXG. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on 10x Genomics from $53.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.60.

Shares of 10x Genomics stock opened at $15.91 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.98. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $57.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.85.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $153.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.90 million. 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 37.90% and a negative return on equity of 28.23%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in 10x Genomics by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 372,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,011,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,274,000 after purchasing an additional 107,815 shares during the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 28,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 113.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 58.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,621,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338,248 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $98,028.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,711.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Justin J. Mcanear sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $66,711.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,227,242.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 4,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $98,028.03. Following the sale, the insider now owns 345,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,788,711.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,061 shares of company stock valued at $316,794 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

