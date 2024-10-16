Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Arch Resources, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:ARCH)

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a report issued on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the energy company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.13. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arch Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Arch Resources’ Q4 2024 earnings at $1.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $17.08 EPS.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $608.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.04 EPS. Arch Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

ARCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arch Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

Shares of NYSE:ARCH opened at $143.06 on Monday. Arch Resources has a fifty-two week low of $116.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.88%.

In other Arch Resources news, VP Deck Slone sold 253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.75, for a total transaction of $36,621.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,215,120. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Arch Resources by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,347,568 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $377,465,000 after purchasing an additional 286,359 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Arch Resources by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,001,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $152,396,000 after acquiring an additional 119,505 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Arch Resources by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 973,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $148,146,000 after acquiring an additional 58,821 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 522,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $84,003,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 478,990 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,917,000 after purchasing an additional 59,072 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

