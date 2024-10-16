Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DWTX) Raised by Analyst

Dogwood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DWTX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Small Cap lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dogwood Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Small Cap analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.50). The consensus estimate for Dogwood Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.50) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Dogwood Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.49) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($5.71) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.57) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.90) EPS.

Dogwood Therapeutics Trading Down 18.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DWTX opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Dogwood Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.58.

About Dogwood Therapeutics

Virios Therapeutics, Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel antiviral therapies to treat diseases associated with a viral triggered abnormal immune response. The company’s lead development candidate is the IMC-1, a fixed dose combination of famciclovir and celecoxib to treat fibromyalgia.

Featured Articles

