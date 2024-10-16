Q4 2024 EPS Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q4 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report released on Wednesday, October 9th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.05. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $5.55 per share.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 25.01%. The firm had revenue of $396.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

NYSE HCC opened at $63.33 on Monday. Warrior Met Coal has a one year low of $44.76 and a one year high of $75.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 6.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCC. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Warrior Met Coal by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 90,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at $630,000. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 262,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Warrior Met Coal in the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth about $257,000. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

