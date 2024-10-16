Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.95) per share.
Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million.
View Our Latest Analysis on TVTX
Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $18.60.
Insider Activity
In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at $972,921.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $25,240.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,532.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at $972,921.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,707 shares of company stock worth $1,504,312 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after buying an additional 1,995,419 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 81,611 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,711,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 97,020 shares during the period.
About Travere Therapeutics
Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Travere Therapeutics
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Goldman Sachs Earnings Reveal Market Moves Investors Can’t Ignore
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- AMD Gains Momentum With AI: Can It Beat Expectations?
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Lithium Grab: 2 Lithium Stocks That Could Be Takeover Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.