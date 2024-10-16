Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. Lifted by Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, October 11th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Travere Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.95) per share.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.03). Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 82.14% and a negative return on equity of 269.18%. The business had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.50 million.

TVTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Partners restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on TVTX

Travere Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $17.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.42 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. Travere Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $5.12 and a 12-month high of $18.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at $972,921.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jula Inrig sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $25,240.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,532.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 4,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $50,538.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 84,455 shares in the company, valued at $972,921.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,707 shares of company stock worth $1,504,312 over the last 90 days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 912.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,214,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,200,000 after buying an additional 1,995,419 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 79.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 184,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 81,611 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $452,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $5,711,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 202.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 144,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 97,020 shares during the period.

About Travere Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.