QHSLab (OTCMKTS:USAQ) Trading 66.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Free Report) were up 66.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. Approximately 8,344 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 18,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.
QHSLab Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.16.
About QHSLab
QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.
