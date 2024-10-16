Qtum Trading Up 7.3% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 16th. Qtum has a market cap of $267.38 million and approximately $30.14 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Qtum has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.54 or 0.00003735 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,621.32 or 0.03858408 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.71 or 0.00040793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00007260 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011259 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00011674 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00006530 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Qtum Coin Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,359,362 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

