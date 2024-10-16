Quilter (LON:QLT) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 150.68 ($1.97) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.96), with a volume of 185817 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 141.60 ($1.85).

QLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 105 ($1.37) to GBX 135 ($1.76) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 136.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 122.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69. The company has a market cap of £2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,833.50, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Quilter’s payout ratio is presently 12,500.00%.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

