QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Trading Down 14% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Free Report) fell 14% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4.30 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06). 321,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 155,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5 ($0.07).

QUIZ Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £5.25 million, a PE ratio of -100.00 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 5. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.32, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.15.

About QUIZ

QUIZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides occasion and dressy casual wear for women under the QUIZ brand name in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers clothes, footwear, and accessories primarily for 16 to 35-year-old females. The company operates through standalone stores, concessions, franchises, and wholesale, as well as online stores.

