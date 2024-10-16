QV Investors Inc. Acquires New Stake in TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII)

QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 217,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,891,000. TFI International makes up approximately 2.6% of QV Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned about 0.26% of TFI International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in TFI International by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of TFI International by 17.4% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd purchased a new position in TFI International in the first quarter valued at $10,118,000. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in TFI International by 359.1% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 111,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,223 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in TFI International by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,808 shares in the last quarter. 73.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Price Performance

TFII stock opened at $139.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.70. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. TFI International Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.91 and a twelve month high of $162.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

TFI International Announces Dividend

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 20.48%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TFII has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $149.00 target price (down from $176.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TFI International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup began coverage on TFI International in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on TFI International from $162.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.13.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

