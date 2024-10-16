QV Investors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

QV Investors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,014,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,920 shares during the period. Fortis comprises 4.1% of QV Investors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Fortis worth $46,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTS. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortis by 123.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Fortis in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortis by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fortis in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortis during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on FTS shares. Bank of America started coverage on Fortis in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Fortis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Fortis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Fortis stock opened at $44.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Fortis Inc. has a one year low of $36.86 and a one year high of $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.32.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Fortis had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortis Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.02%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 447,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 103,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,408 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

