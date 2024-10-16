QV Investors Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

QV Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Chevron by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 2.7 %

Chevron stock opened at $147.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $272.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $170.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.82.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chevron from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $189.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.81.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

