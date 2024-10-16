QV Investors Inc. Sells 60,470 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 60,470 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MU. DecisionPoint Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 230.7% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Davis Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on MU shares. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.85.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU opened at $104.32 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.68. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.88 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.67 billion, a PE ratio of -73.46 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.21) EPS. Micron Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently -32.39%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

