Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $56.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Reeny Sondhi sold 3,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $146,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $698,400. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPD stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. Rapid7 has a twelve month low of $32.94 and a twelve month high of $61.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 5.64% and a negative return on equity of 67.88%. The company had revenue of $207.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rapid7 will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions under the Rapid7, Nexpose, and Metasploit brand names. The company offers endpoint to cloud data collection and sharing applications, such as Rapid7 Insight Agent, a software-based agent that is used on assets across on-premises and cloud environments to centralize and monitor data on company's platform; Rapid7 Insight Network Sensor that analyzes raw end-to-end network traffic to increase visibility into user activity, pinpoint real threats, and investigations; Rapid7 Cloud Event Data Harvesting that offers visibility into changes made to cloud resources; and third-party integrations and ecosystem, as well as orchestration and automation solutions.

