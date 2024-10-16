Raydium (RAY) Price Hits $2.01 on Top Exchanges

Raydium (RAY) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Raydium has a market capitalization of $530.69 million and approximately $28.80 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raydium has traded up 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Raydium token can now be bought for about $2.01 or 0.00002966 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Raydium

Raydium was first traded on February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,209 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,840,840 tokens. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium (RAY) is a distinctive automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain. Unlike traditional AMMs, Raydium integrates with a central limit order book, ensuring faster, cost-efficient trades and shared liquidity. This unique architecture allows it to tap into the broader OpenBook ecosystem, enhancing liquidity and user experience. The platform was conceived by a pseudonymous team including figures like AlphaRay and XRay, who, motivated by the challenges in DeFi in 2020, launched Raydium in partnership with Serum in February 2021. The native token, $RAY, plays a central role in the ecosystem, facilitating trades, incentivizing user engagement, and supporting the AcceleRaytor initiative for new project launches.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raydium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

