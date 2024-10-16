Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Position Increased by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of O. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Realty Income by 444.4% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Realty Income during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Realty Income by 69.6% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of Realty Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,467.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of O opened at $63.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.87.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 17.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a nov 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a $0.2635 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.59%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Scotiabank raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Realty Income from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

