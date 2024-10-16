Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $52.25 and last traded at $52.25, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.84.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $622.00 million for the quarter. Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 17.41%.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company operates through Specialty and Primary Care and Rare Diseases segments. Its product pipeline includes REC 0559 which is in Phase II for the treatment of Neurotrophic Keratitis; REC 0545 for acute decompensation in maple syrup urine diseases; ISTURISA for endogenous Cushing's syndrome; and CYSTADROPS, an corneal cystine deposits in patients with cystinosis.

Featured Articles

