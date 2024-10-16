Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 0.6% – Here’s What Happened

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.51 and last traded at $6.58. Approximately 916,797 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 5,797,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.62.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 755.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Recursion Pharmaceuticals

In related news, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $48,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,265.41. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Blake Borgeson sold 11,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.82, for a total value of $78,068.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,144,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,723,553.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $48,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 535,457 shares in the company, valued at $4,353,265.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,682 shares of company stock worth $1,353,652 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RXRX. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 64,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the first quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 18,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

