Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

REED opened at $1.24 on Friday. Reed’s has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Reed's alerts:

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $11.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.47 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Reed’s will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Reed's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reed's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.