Regatta Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Regatta Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,496 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its stake in NIKE by 20.6% in the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 3,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 12,405 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in NIKE by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 41,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Truist Financial raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on NIKE from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on NIKE from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 20th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,435,628. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Up 0.7 %

NKE stock opened at $82.14 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.75 and a 52-week high of $123.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.41. The firm has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 1st. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.64 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 10.60%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.68%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.