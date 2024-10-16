Regatta Capital Group LLC Purchases 556 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its position in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in LKQ by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,897,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,650,234,000 after acquiring an additional 656,883 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,944,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $496,772,000 after acquiring an additional 875,420 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,113,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $486,775,000 after purchasing an additional 111,124 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of LKQ by 9.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,220,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $438,108,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in LKQ by 1.4% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,396,653 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $396,461,000 after purchasing an additional 103,659 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. This trade represents a 200.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Andrew C. Clarke purchased 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.70 per share, for a total transaction of $301,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,604.30. The trade was a 200.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.91 per share, with a total value of $99,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,281,923.65. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 12,600 shares of company stock worth $500,870. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on LKQ from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on LKQ from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LKQ has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

LKQ Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $39.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.17 and a 200-day moving average of $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $53.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.28.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.05). LKQ had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.96%.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

