Regatta Capital Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Regatta Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,168 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 508 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for 0.7% of Regatta Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Regatta Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 38.0% in the second quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 141.4% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Walt Disney by 98.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 517 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $79.23 and a 1 year high of $123.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.26. The company has a market capitalization of $171.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.20.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

