Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 915 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for 0.6% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 801,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $200,256,000 after purchasing an additional 99,515 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 638,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,405,000 after acquiring an additional 264,466 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 51,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,924,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 3,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $5,253,553.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,464,384.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Maria Black sold 19,147 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.38, for a total transaction of $5,253,553.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,464,384.66. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Kwon sold 846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.60, for a total transaction of $228,927.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,946. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,817 shares of company stock valued at $15,999,208 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADP stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $289.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,622,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.79. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $205.53 and a 1 year high of $294.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 89.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADP. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.83.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

