Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,841.9% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,220,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203,281 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10,480.2% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 470,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,428,000 after buying an additional 465,847 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 324.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 602,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,601,000 after acquiring an additional 460,617 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $57,073,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 13,046.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 247,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,230,000 after purchasing an additional 245,922 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $2.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.10. The company had a trading volume of 154,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,082. The company’s fifty day moving average is $195.41 and its 200-day moving average is $189.31. The company has a market cap of $30.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $148.75 and a one year high of $205.33.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

