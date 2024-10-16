Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.54 Million Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,451 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 2.2% of Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $9,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 168.8% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 128 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 263.2% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 66,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.96, for a total value of $14,597,425.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,696,600. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.77, for a total value of $65,865.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,967,479.07. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,661 shares of company stock worth $16,663,291 in the last quarter. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $220.84. 32,630,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,716,742. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $271.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $704.30 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.57.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $25.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.72.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

