Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $237,000 in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the second quarter worth $40,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,699,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its stake in GE Vernova by 1,242.9% during the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in GE Vernova in the third quarter worth about $2,042,000. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 7.2% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 55,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,274,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $255.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.78.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock traded up $7.48 on Wednesday, hitting $273.84. 721,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,397. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $273.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.99.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

