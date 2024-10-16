Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,553 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 834 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 22,683 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 8,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.3% in the first quarter. Holland Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,231 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 7,385 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 22,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 293,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,659,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.74.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.64. The company had a trading volume of 11,769,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,090,184. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.83. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $55.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

