Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 24 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 9.1% during the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 1,086 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at $314,000. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 5,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Mastercard by 1.5% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 22,052 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,620,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MA traded up $3.97 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $511.20. 1,143,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,433,740. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $483.26 and a 200 day moving average of $463.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $359.77 and a 12-month high of $511.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.45% and a return on equity of 179.78%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.85 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In other Mastercard news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.45, for a total value of $50,952,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,924,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,970,017,774.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 in the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on MA. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $520.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $545.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Mastercard from $531.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, William Blair upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.64.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

