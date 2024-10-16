Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,209 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 93.9% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of PM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.52. The company had a trading volume of 787,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,478. The company has a market capitalization of $187.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $128.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.01.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.95.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,906,095.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

