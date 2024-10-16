Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.

Regions Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Regions Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,566,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887,343. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.33.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Regions Financial will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

