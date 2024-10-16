Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Issue $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%.
Regions Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Regions Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 44.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Regions Financial to earn $2.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.
Regions Financial Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of Regions Financial stock traded up $0.22 on Wednesday, reaching $23.98. The company had a trading volume of 7,566,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,887,343. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.81. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $24.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $24.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.86.
About Regions Financial
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
