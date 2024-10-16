Renaissance Capital LLC Acquires 13,587 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 20.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,587 shares during the quarter. CAVA Group makes up approximately 6.6% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $10,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAVA. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in CAVA Group by 21.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,311,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,059,000 after purchasing an additional 942,054 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 215.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,944,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,330,000 after buying an additional 3,377,840 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in CAVA Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,373,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,231,000 after acquiring an additional 492,667 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in CAVA Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,060,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,318,000 after purchasing an additional 93,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of CAVA Group by 102.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,770,000 after acquiring an additional 451,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In other CAVA Group news, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $12,387,087.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 424,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 201,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total transaction of $25,294,797.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 702,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,196,122.70. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodoros Xenohristos sold 98,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $12,387,087.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 424,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,432,881.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 304,994 shares of company stock worth $38,310,084 in the last three months. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CAVA. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CAVA Group from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.64.

CAVA Group Stock Performance

Shares of CAVA opened at $133.96 on Wednesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.66 and a 1 year high of $135.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.55 and a 200-day moving average of $92.77. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.73 and a beta of 3.33.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $233.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.47 million. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 7.37%. CAVA Group’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

CAVA Group Profile

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

