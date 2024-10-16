Renaissance Capital LLC Buys 19,677 Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK)

Renaissance Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,677 shares during the quarter. Birkenstock comprises approximately 1.4% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Birkenstock were worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIRK. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 377.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Birkenstock by 358.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, MSA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Price Performance

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $50.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.69. Birkenstock Holding plc has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Birkenstock ( NYSE:BIRK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Birkenstock had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $564.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Birkenstock Holding plc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

BIRK has been the topic of several research reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Birkenstock from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Birkenstock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.11.

Birkenstock Profile

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

