Renaissance Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY)

Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,903 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,013 shares during the period. Mobileye Global makes up approximately 0.9% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in Mobileye Global were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBLY. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Mobileye Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,210,000 after buying an additional 2,266,438 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mobileye Global by 64.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mobileye Global during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mobileye Global by 2.6% in the first quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Mobileye Global during the first quarter worth about $1,292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MBLY opened at $12.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.95 and a beta of 0.08. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $44.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.38.

Mobileye Global ( NASDAQ:MBLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Mobileye Global had a negative net margin of 12.14% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $439.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Mobileye Global’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mobileye Global Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amnon Shashua purchased 631,963 shares of Mobileye Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, with a total value of $10,433,709.13. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 4,080,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,362,401.47. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.48 per share, for a total transaction of $99,072.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,153,360.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amnon Shashua bought 631,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.51 per share, for a total transaction of $10,433,709.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,080,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,362,401.47. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $24.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Mobileye Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mobileye Global in a report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mobileye Global from $40.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered Mobileye Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.55.

Mobileye Global Inc develops and deploys advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobileye and Other segments. It offers Driver Assist comprising ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a navigation and assisted driving solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management.

