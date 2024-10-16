Renaissance Capital LLC Increases Position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK)

Renaissance Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Free Report) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC’s holdings in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth about $31,236,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,388,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth $1,288,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the second quarter valued at $4,194,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $2,736,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.40 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ZEEKR Intelligent Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.08.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology stock opened at $21.90 on Wednesday. ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $32.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Company Profile

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

