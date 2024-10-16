Renaissance Capital LLC Invests $5.21 Million in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE)

Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 66,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,209,000. Lineage makes up 3.4% of Renaissance Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Separately, Perpetual Ltd acquired a new position in Lineage in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lineage stock opened at $76.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Lineage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.59.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Lineage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.12%.

In related news, CFO Robert Crisci purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Robert Crisci acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, with a total value of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $780,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,300 shares of Lineage stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.00 per share, for a total transaction of $101,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,452 shares in the company, valued at $191,256. The trade was a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 12,150 shares of company stock valued at $947,700. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on LINE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Baird R W raised shares of Lineage to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lineage from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

