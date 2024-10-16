Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) Stock Price Down 5.2% – Time to Sell?

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.88. Approximately 262,254 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 1,103,334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upgraded Replimune Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Replimune Group from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Get Replimune Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Replimune Group

Replimune Group Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.78. The company has a current ratio of 13.46, a quick ratio of 13.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $700.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.21.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.10. Research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Replimune Group

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 8,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total value of $90,988.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,760.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 300.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,238,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,553 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 77,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 21,267 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 30,203 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Replimune Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.