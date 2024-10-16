Request 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $878,369.93 (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Request has a total market capitalization of $76.15 million and $878,369.93 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0991 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded 4.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Request

Request is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,562,501 tokens and its circulating supply is 768,666,770 tokens. The official message board for Request is request.network/blog. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

