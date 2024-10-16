Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MTY Food Group Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:MTY)

MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYFree Report) – National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MTY Food Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 14th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.93 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.81. The consensus estimate for MTY Food Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.23 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for MTY Food Group’s FY2026 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.04 by C$0.42. MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of C$292.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$300.60 million.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MTY. TD Securities increased their target price on MTY Food Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$54.43.

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$47.43 on Wednesday. MTY Food Group has a 1 year low of C$40.45 and a 1 year high of C$59.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.81, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$44.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$45.44.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

