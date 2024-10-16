Research Analysts Offer Predictions for UWM Holdings Co.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:UWMC)

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UWM in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 10th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for UWM’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for UWM’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Get UWM alerts:

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $507.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share.

UWMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. BTIG Research increased their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on UWM from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on UWM from $4.50 to $4.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays raised UWM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of UWM from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.68.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on UWMC

UWM Trading Up 1.3 %

UWMC opened at $7.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $716.36 million, a PE ratio of 249.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. UWM has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $9.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.62 and a 200-day moving average of $7.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UWM

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in UWM by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of UWM by 96.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of UWM during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ishbia Mat sold 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total transaction of $10,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,344. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 94.11% of the company’s stock.

UWM Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. UWM’s payout ratio is 1,333.33%.

UWM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.