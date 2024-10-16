Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Shares Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.55 and last traded at $6.55. 534 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 1,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.56.
Resona Trading Up 1.1 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.73.
About Resona
Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and commercial banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The Consumer Banking segment provides consulting services, that includes consumer loan, asset management, and asset succession services to individuals.
