Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV) and Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Critical Survey

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG – Get Free Report) and Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Oblong shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.0% of Rezolve AI shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Oblong shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 68.7% of Rezolve AI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Oblong and Rezolve AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oblong -138.72% -78.25% -62.41% Rezolve AI N/A N/A -12.01%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oblong $3.81 million 0.76 -$4.38 million N/A N/A Rezolve AI $145,051.00 298.37 -$320,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Oblong and Rezolve AI”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Rezolve AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Oblong.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Oblong and Rezolve AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oblong 0 0 0 0 N/A Rezolve AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Oblong has a beta of 3.2, indicating that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rezolve AI has a beta of -0.06, indicating that its share price is 106% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rezolve AI beats Oblong on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Collaboration Products and Managed Services. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications. The company also provides managed videoconferencing services; and remote service management, which offers an overlay to enterprise information technology and channel partner support organizations, as well as support and management services for customer video environments. In addition, it provides network solutions, including Cloud Connect: Video that allows its customers to outsource the management of their video traffic to them and provides the customer's office locations with a secure, dedicated video network connection to the Oblong Cloud for video communications; Cloud Connect: Converge, which offers customized multiprotocol label switching solutions; and Cloud Connect: Cross Connect that allows the customer to leverage existing carrier for the extension of a Layer 2 private line to its data center. The company serves a range of industries comprising aerospace, consulting, executive search, broadcast media, legal, insurance, technology, financial services, education, healthcare, real estate, retail, construction, hospitality, and others, as well as government sector. Oblong, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado.

About Rezolve AI

Rezolve Limited develops and offers a retail and engagement technology solution that acts as an instant transaction tool for mobile devices. Its tool allows users to discover and purchase goods and services, provide personal details in response to advertising, pay a bill, make a charitable donation, and more through a mobile device. The company serves brands and media houses, and banks and mobile network operators. Rezolve Limited was formerly known as POWA COMMERCE LIMITED and changed its name to Rezolve Limited in March 2016. Rezolve Limited was founded in 2007 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

