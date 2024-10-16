Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 6,200 ($80.96) price objective on the stock.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,500 ($84.88) to GBX 6,430 ($83.96) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 7,700 ($100.55) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($80.96) to GBX 6,000 ($78.35) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.43) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 6,338.33 ($82.77).

Shares of RIO traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 5,039 ($65.80). 1,813,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,105,493. The firm has a market cap of £62.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,024.19, a P/E/G ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of GBX 4,509 ($58.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,910 ($77.17). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4,902.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 5,157.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,869.92%.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

