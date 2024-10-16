Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 341 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,841 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 44,896 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,009,000 after buying an additional 7,779 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Shell by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 292,587 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 29,677 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,472,000. Finally, Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 2,843.4% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 170,867 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,455,000 after purchasing an additional 165,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shell Trading Down 3.4 %

SHEL stock opened at $66.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.92. Shell plc has a one year low of $60.34 and a one year high of $74.61. The stock has a market cap of $208.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.56.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.15. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SHEL shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

See Also

