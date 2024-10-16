Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRWD. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.44.

Insider Transactions at CrowdStrike

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $1,040,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total transaction of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,212 shares of company stock valued at $29,291,893 over the last three months. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $302.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.96 and its 200-day moving average is $308.43. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 570.40, a P/E/G ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.17 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 8.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.