Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB) Trading Up 6.4% – Here’s Why

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shares were up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.60 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 6,628,665 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 9,733,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RKLB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Monday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.47.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 54.17%. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rocket Lab USA

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $435,083.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total transaction of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 637,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,521 shares of company stock worth $906,059. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 9.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,000,578 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $119,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448,789 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 2nd quarter worth $5,469,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 217.1% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,284,060 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $5,277,000 after purchasing an additional 879,160 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 25.6% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,123,591 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after purchasing an additional 432,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 6.6% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,297,073 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $30,226,000 after purchasing an additional 391,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

