Rocket Lab USA Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RKLB)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 36,610 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 19% compared to the typical daily volume of 30,814 call options.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Arjun Kampani sold 28,563 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $198,798.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 637,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,437,403.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.96, for a total value of $435,083.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,321,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,195,308.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,521 shares of company stock valued at $906,059 in the last quarter. 13.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 59.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Baxter Bros Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,038 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 71.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on RKLB. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rocket Lab USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JMP Securities began coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $5.45 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.75.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Up 6.3 %

NASDAQ:RKLB traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,319,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,779,376. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rocket Lab USA has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $10.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 1.32.

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $106.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 54.17% and a negative return on equity of 34.12%. The company’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

