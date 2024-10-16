Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 1.6% – What’s Next?

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $77.21 and last traded at $77.69. Approximately 699,602 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 4,400,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ROKU. Guggenheim raised shares of Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Roku from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Roku from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.24.

Get Roku alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROKU

Roku Stock Down 2.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.39 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.52.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $937.78 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. Roku’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Roku, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roku

In other Roku news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total transaction of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,582.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 25,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,566 shares of company stock worth $5,177,750. Company insiders own 13.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Roku by 160.2% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roku by 123.4% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Roku in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 835.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.