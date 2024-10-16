Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) Trading Down 0.5% – Should You Sell?

Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.63. 8,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 17,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.
Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $94.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.54.
Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Company Profile
The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (BETZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of global companies selected by committee that are involved in the sports betting & iGaming industry. BETZ was launched on Jun 4, 2020 and is managed by Roundhill.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.