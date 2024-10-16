Royal Bank of Canada Increases Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) Price Target to $36.00

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $36.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EPD. Truist Financial upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Shares of EPD traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.26. 1,221,105 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,303,041. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.97. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $25.61 and a twelve month high of $30.05. The company has a market cap of $63.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.13% and a net margin of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $29,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

